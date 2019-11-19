Myanmar edge Mongolia 1-0 as Antoine Hey makes it two wins out of two in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Myanmar have recorded back-to-back wins in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers after edging Mongolia 1-0 at the Mandalar Thiri Stadium in Mandalay on Tuesday.

Mongolia, who are making their first appearance in the second round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, had shocked a 10-man Myanmar back in October when a first-half strike from Amaraa Dulguun gave the Blue Wolves a historic 1-0 win at Ulaanbaatar.

However, it was Myanmar, now under new head coach Antoine Hey, who took the early lead in the return fixture. The visiting Mongolians paid the price for failing to clear their lines as Hlaing Bo Bo chested down a weak headed clearance at the edge of the box and fired home in the 17th minute.

That early strike was enough for Myanmar as Mongolia offered little in the attack and failed to work the home side’s defence to succumb to their fourth straight defeat in the World Cup Qualifiers. Meanwhile, Myanmar are now level on six points with Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan who face each other later on Tuesday.

The Asian Lions had shocked Tajikistan 4-3 last week in Antoine Hey’s first competitive game in charge and now have two wins from as many matches after losing the first three qualification ties under Montenegrin tactician Miodrag Radulovic.

Add to that their 3-0 win over Nepal in an international friendly earlier this month, and German coach Hey has three wins from three matches since his return to the helm of Myanmar national team. It has been quite a turnaround for the Southeast Asian nation!

MYANMAR: Kyaw Zin Htet, Zaw Min Tun, Kyaw Zin Lwin, Nyein Chan, David Htan, Yan Naing Oo, Myo Ko Tun (Tin Win Aung 65′), Hlaing Bo Bo, Suan Lam Mang, Aung Thu (Htet Aung Than 90+1′), Maung Maung Lwin (Than Paing 86′)

MONGOLIA: Ariunbold Batsaikhan, Turbat Daginaa, Amaraa Dulguun, Norjmoo Tsedenbal, Tsend-Ayuush Khürelbaatar, Bilguun Ganbold, Narmandakh Artag (Batmunkh Baljinnyam 76′), Ser-Od-Yanjiv Gankhuyag (Oyunbaataryn Mijiddorj 57′), Davaajav Battur, Nyam-Osor Naranbold, Enkhbileg Purevdorj (Tögsbileg Batbold 80′)

(Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation)