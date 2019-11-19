2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Malaysia vs Indonesia – predicted XIs

Two Southeast Asian rivals meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, with Malaysia facing Indonesia. The former has already gotten the better of the latter previously on matchday one and will be looking to do the same today. Here’s how the two teams could potentially line up for this match.

Malaysia

A win for Malaysia tonight, combined with favourable results elsewhere could see them go second in the Group G table of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. Harimau Malaya will be fairly confident as well, as they welcome an Indonesia side which they have already beaten in the same competition earlier.

Tan Cheng-hoe is not expected to make many changes to his starting eleven, especially after last week’s remarkable two-one win over rivals Thailand. And that means that Azhan will start in goal along with a back four of La’Vere Corbin-Ong, Shahrul Saad, Aidil Zafuan, and Syahmi Safari.

Ahead of them, Nor Azam Azih is likely to start in the defensive midfield position. Syamer Kutty Abba and Brendan Gan will once again be given the nod, with the latter especially putting in a brilliant shift last time around.

Safawi Rasid did not have a particularly enjoyable outing against Thailand. However, Malaysia will not go out without their talisman. Mohamadou Sumareh, who has been the Harimau Malaya’s matchwinner on two occasions will likely start on the right-wing. Up ahead, Syafiq Ahmad is banned for one match due to suspension and so Norshahrul Idlan Talaha is expected to return to the starting eleven.

Indonesia

It hasn’t been the best of international qualifiers for Indonesia with Tim Garuda yet to win a single match in their group. They have been beaten by all four of their group opponents, including ASEAN rivals Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Indonesia have already confirmed that they will part ways with Simon McMenemy after their game against Malaysia. However, it is almost certain that assistant coach Yeyen Tumena will be handed the reigns for this one. As such, heavy changes are expected.

One player likely to retain his spot is Andtritany Ardhiyasa, who will take up his position in goal. Ahead of him, a back four of Ardi Irdus, Otavio Dutra, Yanto Basna, and Putu Gede could be deployed.

Tim Garuda are expected to line-up with a three-man midfield, thus matching their opponents Malaysia. Hendro Siswanto, Bayu Pradana, and Septian David could be the three to be deployed there. Up front, Greg Nwokolo, Lerby Eliyandry, and Febri Hariyadi are expected to start.