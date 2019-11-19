LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Vietnam vs Thailand

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, second-round tie between ASEAN rivals Vietnam and Thailand. Follow all the action from this one via our live blog here.

Vietnam sit firmly at the top of Group G with 10 points from four matches, and have a chance of extending their lead with a win against their bitter rivals in Thailand.

The two teams had contrasting fortunes on the fifth matchday with Vietnam defeating United Arab Emirates (UAE) 1-0 while the Thais went down to Malaysia 2-1 to surrender top spot in the group.

This contest takes place at the My Dinh Stadium in Vietnam, where the Golden Dragons might be considered favourites, but only by the slimmest of margins. At the other end, the War Elephants will be keen to pick up their World Cup qualifying campaign once again, with no better team to do it against than their ASEAN rivals.

With the big guns in action, you most certainly would not want to miss this one.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Vietnam and Thailand kicks off at 9:00 PM HKT and you can follow all the action LIVE right here via our official FOX Sports Asia matchday blog.