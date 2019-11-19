LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Malaysia vs Indonesia

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, second-round tie between ASEAN rivals Indonesia and Malaysia. Follow all the action from this one via our live blog here.

Two big Southeast Asian rivals will cross paths again in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers when Indonesia face Malaysia. The two teams have already played each other once before in this stage of the competition, with Malaysia claiming all three points on that occasion.

Beto Goncalves was Indonesia’s talisman when the two teams met on matchday 1, as he scored twice to give Tim Garuda the lead. However, Harimau Malaysia responded both times and equalized through Mohamadou Sumared and Syafiq Ahmad. Sumareh then scored the winner in the final minute of stoppage time.

Without a win in their group, a big match awaits Indonesia. Malaysia, meanwhile, will hope to keep up with the group leaders Vietnam and Thailand by beating the same opponent twice. Follow all the action with our Live Blog below: