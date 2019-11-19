2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Vietnam vs Thailand – predicted XIs

Two of Southeast Asia’s biggest sides meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, with Thailand facing Vietnam. The pair are currently fighting for the top spot in Group G of the Asian Qualifiers, with the Golden Dragons leading by three points. We take a look at how the two sides could line up for their crucial encounter.

Vietnam

Three points separate Vietnam and Thailand in the Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, second round. The Golden Dragons will look to increase that gap to six points by the end of the matchday and cement their position on top of the table.

Dang Van Lam is expected to start in goal barring any late injuries. Ahead of him, head coach Park Hang-seo is likely to stick with his preferred back three of Do Duy Manh, Que Ngoc Hai, and Bui Tien Dung.

Netherlands-based Doan Van Hau is expected to retain his spot as the left wing-back, allowing him the freedom to impact both ends of the pitch. Over on the right side, Nguyen Troang Hoang will be required to carry out the same task. Nguyen Tuan Anh and Do Hung Dung are likely to line-up in a double pivot in the middle of the park.

Vietnam like to line-up in a 3-4-3, allowing a three-pronged attack to torment defences. Two of the three pillars of that attack are Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Cong Phuong, and both are expected to start again. Nguyen Tien Linh is likely to start ahead of Nguyen Anh Duc, who recently announced that he will retire from international duty post this particular FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Thailand

Akira Nishino’s Thailand were handed a timely reality check by rivals Malaysia in their last FIFA World Cup Qualifier, as they came from behind to beat their opponents by two goals to one. Chanathip Songkrasin had scored on his return to the team but goals from Brendan Gan and Mohamadou Sumareh handed the War Elephants their first defeat of this stage.

Thailand now face another one of their ASEAN rivals, hoping to save their qualification bid before it is too late. As such, Nishino is expected to send out his strongest eleven, taking out some of the out-of-form stars.

Siwarak Tedsungnoen is likely to retain his spot in goal for this one. Ahead of him, Teerathon Bunmathan is expected to return straight into the starting eleven after serving a one-match ban. Manuel Tom Bihr could be joined by Thanaboon Kesarat in central defence, as Nishino’s search for a second central defender goes on. The Japanese head coach could also surprise fans by dropping superstar Tristan Do in favour of Nithipong Selanon.

Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul and Sarach Yooyen are likely to form the double pivot in central midfield, while Ekkanit Panya, Chanathip Songkrasin, and Supachoke Sarachat could make up the attacking midfield. Teerasil Dangda should, once again, get the nod up front.