Vietnam star to retire after 2022 World Cup qualifier against Thailand

Vietnam forward Nguyen Anh Duc has announced that he will retire from international football after the Golden Dragons’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter against Thailand. The two ASEAN giants are set to face off in the FIFA WCQ at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi later tonight (Tuesday, 19th November).

The 34-year-old made the revelation through a Facebook post where he stated that he will bring an end to his over 12-year long international career to an end. Anh Duc made his debut for Vietnam back in 2007 – in an international friendly against Jamaica.

He has since gone on to make 34 appearances for the Golden Dragons, scoring 12 times for them. One of his most important strikes for the national side came in the AFF Suzuki Cup final last year where his goal ensured Vietnam win the title.

He will, however, continue to play for his club side Becamex Binh Duong, with whom the great striker has won the V.League on four occasions in 2007, 2008, 2014 and 2015.

