Vietnam vs Thailand head to head: Who has won more?

Vietnam and Thailand are set to face off in a Group G encounter of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. The two ASEAN sides have been a cut above the rest of their group members and are currently occupying the top two spots with the Golden Dragons leading the line.

Park Hang-seo’s men have been undefeated so far in their qualifying campaign, dropping points only against Thailand in a 0-0 draw. The War Elephants, on the other hand, have won two and lost one on top of the goalless draw with Vietnam. They suffered their first defeat of the FIFA WCQ Group Stage as they lost 2-1 to Malaysia.

Though Vietnam will be the favourites going into tonight’s encounter in Hanoi, if the previous record is anything to go by, Thailand might end up trumping the Golden Dragons. Out of the 23 matches these two sides have played over the years, Vietnam have only managed to win on three occasions.

Thailand, on the other hand, have won 15 of the 23 matches while five of them finished on level terms. Out of the two sides’ last five meetings, Vietnam have managed to win only once – a 1-0 win in the Kings Cup earlier this year.

Vietnam vs Thailand Head to Head Record

Thailand win: 15

Vietnam win: 3

Draw: 5

All stats from 11v11