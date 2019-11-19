2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Oman vs India live stream, updates, when and where to watch

India are taking on Oman on the sixth matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Sultan Qaboos Sport Complex in Muscat on Tuesday.

India and Oman find themselves in Group E of the World Cup Qualifiers along with Qatar, Oman and Bangladesh. While AFC Asian Cup 2019 winners Qatar lead the group with 10 points, Oman are second with nine points. Afghanistan are third with four points while India are fourth with three points.

As many as 40 teams from Asia have been drawn into eight groups of five teams each for the second round of the qualifiers which will run until June 9, 2020. Eight group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in September 2020.

Then, the four best teams in the third round will qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar while a fifth team will take part in an intercontinental play-off. Meanwhile, the next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to decide the 12 remaining slots in the 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China PR.

When to watch?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Oman and India will take place on November 19, 2019 and kicks off at 11:00 PM HKT.

The Sultan Qaboos Sport Complex in Muscat, Oman will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from India can tune into Star Sports and Hotstar to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match between Oman and India.