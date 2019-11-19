2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Malaysia vs Indonesia live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Malaysia will take on Indonesia in an exciting clash on the sixth matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Malaysia defeated the then table toppers Thailand 2-1 last week in Kuala Lumpur and will be going into their game against Indonesia high on confidence. They are four points behind group toppers Vietnam, three behind Thailand and level on six points with United Arab Emirates (UAE) heading into their fifth tie.

As many as 40 teams from Asia have been drawn into eight groups of five teams each for the second round of the qualifiers which will run until June 9, 2020. Eight group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in September 2020.

Then, the four best teams in the third round will qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar while a fifth team will take part in an intercontinental play-off. Meanwhile, the next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to decide the 12 remaining slots in the 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China PR.

When to watch?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Malaysia and Indonesia will take place on November 19, 2019 and kicks off at 8:45 PM HKT.

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Malaysia can tune into the Astro Arena and TV 2 to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match between Malaysia and Indonesia.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the World Cup Qualifiers via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.