Vietnam star reveals three dangerous players in Thailand squad ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers showdown

Southeast Asian champions Vietnam are taking on Thailand in a very important fixture in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Park Hang-seo’s men are currently top of Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers with 10 points while Thailand are trailing them by three points at the second spot. Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia are also close on the heels with six points each.

And it is under these circumstances that the Vietnamese take on Thais with the War Elephants needing a win to oust the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions from the top of the group and reclaim the pole position they lost after a 2-1 defeat to Malaysia on November 14.

Now, Vietnam international left-back Nguyen Phong Hong Duy has revealed the trio in the Thailand squad who he thinks will be the most dangerous players as far as the Golden Dragons are concerned.

The three players who the 23-year-old has asked his teammates to keep an eye on are none other than Consadole Sapporo attacker Chanathip Songkrasin, Yokohama F. Marinos fullback Theerathon Bunmathan and veteran striker Teerasil Dangda.

“The Thailand national team has Chanathip and left-back Theerathon who are both very classy. Striker Teerasil has also proved dangerous in several previous matches,” the Vietnam star said ahead of the game (via Nhan Dan Online).