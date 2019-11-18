We must beat Vietnam to revive FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign – Thailand boss Nishino hints at changes

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino is contemplating changes to his starting 11 as the War Elephants head into a crunch clash against ASEAN rivals Vietnam in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The two Southeast Asian nations face off on Tuesday with Thailand coming on the back of a shock 2-1 defeat to Malaysia while Vietnam topping Group G of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round after a 1-0 win over United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Changsuek are now second in the group, three points behind toppers Vietnam, and only one point ahead of both UAE and Malaysia. And Japanese tactician Nishino has revealed he could make some changes to his side as they go into a must-win battle against the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions.

“I am considering making some changes to starting line-up. I need to take a look at the game against Malaysia again before I make up my mind,” Nishino revealed as he prepares his team for the clash (via Bangkok Post).

The former Japan national team head coach also emphasised how important the away fixture against Vietnam at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi will be for the Thailand national team.

“We are definitely targeting three points — we need to win this match to revive our campaign for a place in the next stage of the World Cup Qualifiers,” he said.

“I am not sure what effect the cold weather in Hanoi will have on the team, but the players will definitely find the turf here more familiar than the one in Kuala Lumpur. At this stage, I can’t say that we are 100 per cent ready for the match because we arrived here only on Saturday,” Nishino said.

“But the good thing is that none of the players have any injury that would force us to change our tactics or the planned starting line-up for the game. Moreover, I don’t think the players are overly depressed by our loss to Malaysia,” he added.

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)