India fans trend #StimacOut after disappointing start to FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Indian football team could only play out a 1-1 draw with Afghanistan as they fell down to the fourth spot in Group E of the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Zelfy Nazary opened the scoring for Afghanistan at the stroke of half-time at the Central Republican Stadium in Tajikistan. Though India managed to equalise through Seminlen Doungel in injury time, fans were left unhappy with the team’s performance.

Soon after the match, they took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and called for the sacking of head coach Igor Stimac. Here’s how the fans reacted to India’s disappointing start to FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Igor Stimac – 2030 World Cup

Nirmala- 2030 – 10 trillion economy

Two Impossible things by two incompetent People#StimacOut #IndianFootball https://t.co/KH0luuOJnc — Samrat (@RaiSamrat7) November 14, 2019

Don’t miss the likes of Soosairaj. Stimac is too incompetent to be coaching this team. His tactics are even more atrocious than his nepotism laden team selection. We won’t tolerate this naked display of incompetency. #StimacOut #SackIncompetentStimac — MBlaze Lightning (@LightningMblaze) November 14, 2019

The Coach is absolutely clueless about his team selection. #StimacOut — Rony (@kritavirya) November 14, 2019

Match 9

Opposition: Afghanistan

Score: India 1 : 1 Afghanistan

• Again scored through Corner kick.

• Allowed Afghan CB to come forward.

• Isolated midfield in the entire 1st half.

• Incompetent starting 11

• Our best AM in DM position.#AFGIND #StimacOut #IndianFootball — ಸುದರ್ಶನ್ ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ | Sudarshan Shetty (@SudShetty1312) November 14, 2019

Those voting “No” probably aren’t observant enough to see this glaring incompetency of coach apropos his team selection and horrendous tactics. We’ve had enough of this incompetent Stimac and it’s time to show him the door before things go even worser. #StimacOut #RocaIn — MBlaze Lightning (@LightningMblaze) November 14, 2019

India’s record under Igor Stimac

W – 1

D – 4

L – 4#StimacOut — Rony (@kritavirya) November 14, 2019

Pathetic display of football by team India today against Afghanistan. I remember we used to thrash them in earlier era using long balls and everything. But now we are behind one goal with no attacking threat. #stimacout #indvsafg #indvafg — Bishwajeet Mahato (@mahato99) November 14, 2019

Enough is enough. This incompetent Stimac needs to be shown the door before things go worse. We shouldn’t tolerate this sheer incompetency on display. #StimacOut #BringInRoca #AgainstNepotismInTeamSelection https://t.co/92G6nCdhJD — MBlaze Lightning (@LightningMblaze) November 14, 2019

Can’t see any progress made by @IndianFootball under @stimac_igor another pathetic display by the #IndiaTigers who were kept under leash by the Afghans.#StimacOut #IndvsAFG — Ken Lorenzo (@pereiraken) November 14, 2019