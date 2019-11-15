FIFA WC Asian Qualifiers |

India fans trend #StimacOut after disappointing start to FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

stimac out india

The Indian football team could only play out a 1-1 draw with Afghanistan as they fell down to the fourth spot in Group E of the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Zelfy Nazary opened the scoring for Afghanistan at the stroke of half-time at the Central Republican Stadium in Tajikistan. Though India managed to equalise through Seminlen Doungel in injury time, fans were left unhappy with the team’s performance.

Soon after the match, they took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and called for the sacking of head coach Igor Stimac. Here’s how the fans reacted to India’s disappointing start to FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

 

Comments