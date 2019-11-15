Marcello Lippi resigns as China PR head coach following loss to Syria in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Legendary Italian coach Marcello Lippi has stunned the football world by announcing his resignation as head coach of China PR national team following a 2-1 defeat to Syria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

An own goal from Zhang Linpeng in the second half had seen China suffer a 2-1 defeat to Syria at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. The defeat comes just a month after Team Dragon were held to a goalless draw by lower-ranked Philippines.

Marcello Lippi’s last few words as head coach of China national team (Part 1): He said he does not want to comment on the loss to Syria at all. But his words expressed his disappointments to the players who lack morale. He said he would take full responsibility, so – resignation! pic.twitter.com/voLmj6NghI — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) November 14, 2019

China, with seven points from two wins and a draw, now are five points behind group toppers Syria who have 12 points. They are also level on points with Philippines who defeated Maldives 2-1 on Thursday.

And Lippi, who took Italy to a FIFA World Cup triumph in 2006, announced his resignation at the post match press conference.

Following the 2-1 defeat to Syria, Marcelo Lippi has announced his plans to resign from his position as 🇨🇳China PR coach.#WCQ | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iMkXc8qrHm — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 14, 2019

According to reports, a furious Lippi “slapped the table several times” during the media interaction and claimed responsibility for the team’s poor showing before leaving the room cutting short the conference.

It will be interesting to see how the Chinese Football Association will react to Lippi’s offer to resign. This is the Italian’s second stint as China head coach.