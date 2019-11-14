2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Zhang Linpeng own goal sees Syria beat China PR

Syria kept their unbeaten run going in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as they beat China PR thanks to an own goal from Zhang Linpeng. The win now sees them extend their lead at the top with twelve points from a possible twelve, while China PR remain second with seven. Here’s a report on the proceedings.

Syria maintained their winning start by beating China PR in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The West Asian side has now collected twelve points from a possible twelve and are in a good position to qualify for the next round.

Osama Omari gave Syria the lead in the nineteenth minute. However, their advantage only lasted for ten minutes as Espanyol striker Wu Lei brought things back level just before the half-hour mark.

However, there was to be disappointment for the East Asian side, who were boasting the likes of Elkeson and Nico Yennaris among their ranks, as they went behind once more through a Zhang Linpeng own goal. Ultimately, it proved a deficit from which China could not recover and ended up losing the three points.

Syria will next face Philippines in the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers while China will sit out the round as the odd team out.

Syria XI: Ibrahim Alma (GK), Ahmad Al Salih, Moayad Al Ajan, Omar Al Midani, Ward Salama (66′ Shadi Al Hamawi), Omar Al Somah, Mahmoud Al Mawas, Osama Omari (72′ Omar Khribin), Hussein Al Jwayed, Kamel Hameesheh, Mohammad Al Marmour (80′ Mazen Al Issa)

China PR XI: Yan Junling, Zheng Zheng (86′ Yang Liu), Zhang Linpeng, Wu Lei, Hao Junmin, Yang Xu (63′ Nico Yennaris), Elkeson, Chi Zhongguo (53′ Shihao Wei), Wu Xi, Wang Gang, Zhu Chenjie