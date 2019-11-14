Fans go wild as Vietnam defeats higher ranked UAE to climb to the top of Group G in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

On Thursday, Vietnam – currently ranked 97th in the FIFA Men’s rankings charts – defeated 67th ranked UAE in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier game, and needless to say, fans are quite happy with the win.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

We're signing off for the night with a few photos of the celebrations, the goalscorer Nguyen Tien Linh and the sweet sight of #Vietnam on top of the group! See you on Tuesday as we do it all again against Thailand! Photos VTV5 pic.twitter.com/IIb99Xr9aK — Việt Nam News (@VietnamNewsVNS) November 14, 2019

Vietnam beat UAE 1-0. A UAE equaliser would have blown the group wide open. Despite the defeat, UAE remain firmly in the driving seat for this qualifiers. After the next round of matches. They have three home games and Indonesia away left to play. — Muzzammil Merican (@Afro_Dreamer) November 14, 2019

Alamak kegembiraanku terbantut kejap bila dapat tahu Vietnam kalahkan UAE tadi. Boleh rosak programme. So must-win matches, vs Indonesia next week, beat Vietnam at SNBJ, & produce a result in Bangkok later. Will not put high hope that we can produce a result in Dubai/Abu Dhabi — Romy Jarr (@romyjarr) November 14, 2019

Vietnam beat UAE 1-0! Fairly consistent and confident performances since I started watching them, fans always right behind the team, and usually great goals too. Add this one to the list! 🙂 #worldcupqualifier https://t.co/tKnnPOsa5X — Ray-Ray (@RayVersionTwo) November 14, 2019

Vietnam 🇻🇳 mengambil kesempatan untuk mencipta kemenangan 1-0 ke atas UAE 🇦🇪 yang beraksi 10 pemain. Kemenangan 🇻🇳 meletakkan mereka mendahului group G dengan 10 mata hasil 3 kemenangan dan 1 seri.#WCQ #AsianQualifiers https://t.co/5VYp9C8cMr — HSTV (@hstvcom) November 14, 2019

Người lái đò Park Han Seo đã khéo thổi hồn vào các Anh để có cú sút không thể đẹp hơn ở cự ly 25 . Việt Nam -1-0 UaE Congratulation Việt Nam football will be sucessfull

The Team leader Park Hàn Seo as a captain of Vietnam football . He make a strong wind to members pic.twitter.com/ZiVZdr7sHU — Eric Trương (@EricTrng3) November 14, 2019

Great game by Vietnam, beating UAE of Bert Van Marwijk 1-0 in Hanoi pic.twitter.com/Wyo4acloFN — Quy Bui (@quybuiafp) November 14, 2019

Mantap Vietnam menang dgn UAE. Boleh kejar 2nd place dalam group — Khairil Anuar (@KhairilAnuar) November 14, 2019

It was Nguyen Tien Linh who scored for the hosts at the stroke of half-time against UAE in the World Cup Qualifier game, helping them beat their Middle-East Asian opponents.

The victory has also helped them climb to the top of the table in Group G, ahead of Thailand who lost to Malaysia at the same time – the War Elephants’ first defeat in the competition.

Earlier during the tournament, The Park Hang-seo coached side won two of their three group stage encounters, dropping points only against Thailand. Vietnam defeated ASEAN rivals Malaysia and Indonesia in their other two group stage encounters, and on Thursday, they added UAE to the list of teams defeated by them.

UAE, on the other hand, defeated both Indonesia and Malaysia but could not win against Thailand as the latter obtained all three points from Al Abyad’s visit to the Thammasat Stadium in October. As a result, today’s encounter against Vietnam was crucial to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup Finals alive – and the defeat means that they now have a smaller chance to make it to the final tournament.