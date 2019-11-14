FIFA WC Asian Qualifiers |

Fans go wild as Vietnam defeats higher ranked UAE to climb to the top of Group G in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

On Thursday, Vietnam – currently ranked 97th in the FIFA Men’s rankings charts – defeated 67th ranked UAE in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier game, and needless to say, fans are quite happy with the win.

It was Nguyen Tien Linh who scored for the hosts at the stroke of half-time against UAE in the World Cup Qualifier game, helping them beat their Middle-East Asian opponents.

The victory has also helped them climb to the top of the table in Group G, ahead of Thailand who lost to Malaysia at the same time – the War Elephants’ first defeat in the competition.

Earlier during the tournament, The Park Hang-seo coached side won two of their three group stage encounters, dropping points only against Thailand. Vietnam defeated ASEAN rivals Malaysia and Indonesia in their other two group stage encounters, and on Thursday, they added UAE to the list of teams defeated by them.

UAE, on the other hand, defeated both Indonesia and Malaysia but could not win against Thailand as the latter obtained all three points from Al Abyad’s visit to the Thammasat Stadium in October. As a result, today’s encounter against Vietnam was crucial to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup Finals alive – and the defeat means that they now have a smaller chance to make it to the final tournament.

