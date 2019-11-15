Alaa Abbas strikes late as Iraq condemn IR Iran to back-to-back defeats in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

A late, late goal from Alaa Abbas gave Iraq a dramatic 2-1 win over IR Iran in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Amman International Stadium in Jordan on Thursday.

The defeat means that Iran have now lost back-to-back matches in the World Cup Qualifiers having also lost to Bahrain 1-0 last month. Iraq are now top of the group with 10 points while Iran are third, four points adrift of the Iraqis.

Iraq, playing their home fixture at the neutral venue in Jordan following violent demonstrations back home, were the ones to take the lead through young striker Mohanad Ali in the 11th minute of the game.

Ali Adnan’s volley from inside the box following a cross from the right was saved by Alireza Beiranvand at the near post, but Al Duhail SC striker Mohanad followed up and gave the Lions of Mesopotamia an early lead.

However, Team Melli came back into the game with an equaliser in the 25th minute and it was Persepolis midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi who wrote his name into the scoresheet with a low drive past Iraqi shot-stopper Mohammed Hameed Farhan.

Marc Wilmots’ Iran ended the game with 10 players on the field after Masoud Shojaei was sent off in the 81st minute for a second yellow. And Al Zawraa SC forward Abbas, who had replaced Mohanad, was on hand to score the winner in the second minute of the second-half injury time to inflict a painful defeat on the Iranians.

IRAQ: Mohammed Hameed (Jalal Hassan 48′), Ahmad Ibrahim Al-Qafaje, Saad Natiq, Rebin Sulaka Adhamat, Ali Adnan, Alaa Ali Mhawi, Humam Tariq, Bashar Rasan (Alaa Abdul-Zahra 88′), Amjad Attwan, Safa Abdullah, Mohanad Ali (Alaa Abbas 76′)

IR IRAN: Alireza Beiranvand, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Milad Mohammadi (Mohammad Naderi 53′), Masoud Shojaei, Omid Ebrahimi, Ahmed Nourollahi, Mohammed Mohebi, Mehdi Taremi (Vahid Amiri 62′), Sardar Azmoun (Kaveh Rezaei 90′)

