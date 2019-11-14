Fans on Twitter hail Malaysia as they beat Thailand with brilliant comeback win

Fans on Twitter were quick to hail Malaysia after they came back from behind to win against Thailand in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match on Thursday.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

THAILAND : 2-1 🎉💪 INDONESIA : READY UNTUK BALIK DGN KESEDIHAN 😢 FULL TIME : Malaysia 2-1 Thailand (Brendan Gan,Sumareh)

Man Of The Match : THIS MANN!!! (1 goal 1 assist) #HarimauMalaya #Malaysia #MASvTHA pic.twitter.com/BgwDsuzahM — h a r i t h n a z r i n (@harithhhhhh) November 14, 2019

Brendan Gan king of the match! #MASvTHA #HarimauMalaya thanks for your service at Perak TBG. — Haikal Aziz (@aekarrrl) November 14, 2019

Brendan Gan should be man of the match#MASvTHA #HarimauMalaya — HailHydra (@HxilHydrx) November 14, 2019

Dah macam tengok final pengulas tak rilek 😂 #MASvTHA — Laqiah (@hy_qal) November 14, 2019

Okay hari ni i menang lawan you 🇲🇾❤️ #MASvTHA — yana.jeff (@lilynaaaa__) November 14, 2019

Keeper, excellent performance👍🏻!!! Brendan Gan, the pitch is yours🔥!!! Important 3 points at home!!! Good job and keep up the performance for Garuda!!🤘🏻💪🏻 #HarimauMalaya #MASvTHA — dilsey🐻 (@eidilramsey) November 14, 2019

Suara hari ni saya telah sedekahkan kat team malaysia ❤️❤️❤️😭😭well done lads #MASvTHA — Syafiq xpun Capik (@syafiqaslam2) November 14, 2019

1 goal. 1 assist. Amazing work rate, building up attacks and helping out in defence. You son of a gun, Brendan Gan 😍😍#HarimauMalaya #MASvTHA — Dominic Wong (@3DominicWong) November 14, 2019

Ahead of the game, Malaysia were looking keen to end their recent slump which saw them lose back-to-back matches against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam. The War Elephants, on the other hand, had been enjoying a decent run in the competition, as they had beaten Indonesia and UAE and drawn against Vietnam.

When Thailand scored the first goal of the game as early as in the seventh minute, fans expected yet another downfall, but Brendan Gan had other plans. The midfielder first scored his first-ever international goal to help the hosts tie the game – and later, he produced a spectacular assist to help Mohamadou Sumareh score their winning goal.

Gan was clearly the man of the match thanks to his goal and a stunning assist, and as a result of their win, Malaysia moved up to six points, a total which they will share with UAE provided they lose to Vietnam.

Thailand, on the other hand, lost for the first time in this round and could end up sliding down to the second position in the table.