WATCH: Malaysia star Mohamadou Sumareh scores against Thailand in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Malaysia’s Mohamadou Sumareh stunned Thailand by scoring the hosts’ second goal in the 56th minute of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier game in Kuala Lumpur. Chanathip Songkrasin had helped Thailand gain an early lead, but goals from Brendan Gan and Sumareh have helped Malaysia bounce back well.

Watch the video of the goal right here:

Jaringan Malaysia ke dua oleh Sumareh dengan bola lambung dari Branden memberikan kelebihan Malaysia di depan.TerkiniMalaysia 2 – 1 Thailand Posted by Johor Harimau Selatan on Thursday, 14 November 2019

Speaking about the goal, it was Malaysia’s previous goal-scorer Brendan Gan who provided the assist, with a stunning dinked pass to Mohamadou Sumareh.

Gan’s pass was so brilliant that it negated the entire Thailand defence, as Sumareh smashed the ball in from close range.

With the win, Brendan Gan can clearly be named the man of the match thanks to his goal and a stunning assist.

Gan’s and Sumareh’s goals eventually resulted in Malaysia completing a stunning come-from-behind win as they beat rivals Thailand. As a result of their win, they also moved up to six points, a total which they will share with UAE provided they lose to Vietnam.

Thailand, on the other hand, lost for the first time in this qualification round and could end up sliding down to the second position in the table. Prior to Thursday’s game, Akira Nishino’s men had beaten Indonesia and UAE and have drawn against Vietnam.