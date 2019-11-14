Brendan Gan heroics help Malaysia beat Thailand 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

A goal and an assist from midfielder Brendan Gan helped Malaysia defeat Thailand 2-1 in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Chanathip Songkrasin had given group toppers Thailand an early lead in the tie, but goals from Gan and Mohamadou Sumareh knocked the Thais off their perch in the ASEAN-heavy group.

Harimau Malaya were boosted by a 1-0 win over Tajikistan in a friendly match on November 9 going into the match, but it was Thailand who went ahead early at a packed Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Chiangrai United attacker Ekanit Panya made his way into the box before cutting the ball back for Consadole Sapporo forward Chanathip to score the opener past Selangor goalkeeper Khairulazhan Khalid in the seventh minute.

However, the game was back in level terms as Tan Cheng Hoe’s men found the equaliser through midfielder Gan in the 26th minute as the Perak TBG star poked in a cross from JDT star Syamer Kutty Abba to make it 1-1.

Malaysia weren’t done and found the winning strike in the second half through Sumareh, but Gan was once again behind the goal as his beautifully-weighted lofted pass was calmly slotted in by the Gambian-born winger in the 57th minute.

MALAYSIA: Khairulazhan Khalid, Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak, La’Vere Corbin-Ong, Shahrul Saad, Nor Azam Abdul Azih (Afiq Fazail 80′), Mohamadou Sumareh (Akhyar Rashid 84′), Syahmi Safari (Matthew Davies 81′), Brendan Gan, Syafiq Ahmad, Safawi Rasid, Saymer Kutty Abba

THAILAND: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Tristan Do (Narubadin Weerawatnodom 90′), Manuel Bihr, Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Chanathip Songkrasin (Bordin Phala 83′), Elias Dolah, Sarach Yooyen (Siwakorn Tiatrakul 55′), Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, Supachok Sarachart, Ekanit Panya, Teerasil Dangda

(Photo credit: FA Malaysia)