WATCH: Vietnam star Nguyen Tien Linh scores against UAE in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Vietnam star Nguyen Tien Linh scored at the stroke of half-time in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier game against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and that has helped them gain a vital lead against their Middle-East Asian opponents in the must-win fixture.

Watch the video of the goal right here:

Siêu phẩm của Nguyễn Tiến Linh vào lưới UAE Siêu phẩm của Nguyễn Tiến Linh vào lưới UAEQuá đẹp 😍😍(Nguồn: VTC) Posted by Kiên Giang News on Thursday, 14 November 2019

The attack was started off by Nguyen Quang Hai who rolled the ball towards Tien Linh, before making a forward run to make space for the latter.

And Tien Linh responded by launching a stunning right-footed strike from the edge of the box, and the ball hit the crossbar before it went in.

The goal gave Vietnam an important lead against UAE at the end of the first half. At the time of writing, the score hence read: Vietnam 1 – o UAE.

Earlier, exactly at the 40th-minute mark during the first half, UAE also went a man down as Khalifa Al Hammad was shown a direct red for a foul on Tien Linh. The presence of an extra man had since benefited the hosts, who were finally able to score a goal just five minutes post the red-card incident.

So far, the Park Hang-seo coached side have won two of their three group stage encounters of their qualifying campaign, having dropped points only against top-placed Thailand. They are keen to repeat their heroics against UAE as well, as evident from Tien Linh’s goal.