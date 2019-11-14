2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Malaysia 2-1 Thailand – five talking points

Bukit Jalil Stadium witnessed a remarkable match as Malaysia came from a goal down to beat rivals Thailand two-one in their FIFA World Cup Asian second-round qualifier. Some moments stood out during the game and we select and dissect five such examples which changed the game.

#1 Chanathip returns with a bang!

Thailand started the match more dominant of the two sides. The War Elephants attacked the Malaysian goal straight from kick-off, before quickly retaining the ball and recycling possession. Those two plays became routine for the early part of the first-half, with the away side pushing the home team on the back foot.

Akira Nishino’s men were duly rewarded for their efforts when Chanathip Songkrasin found the net in the seventh minute. Youngster Ekanit Panya played a key role in the build-up, as he combined with his teammates to progress the ball towards the Malaysia box, before picking Chanathip with a pin-point pass.

The Consadole Sapporo man picked his spot perfectly to give his side the lead in their fourth FIFA World Cup Asian second-round qualifier.

#2 Brendan Gan breaks his maiden

Malaysia were on the back foot during the early phases of the game. However, Harimau Malaya did attack on the break on a few occasions albeit to no avail. Syafiq Ahmad shot straight at the goalkeeper when sent through on goal, while Safawi Rasid and his lung-bursting runs were constantly monitored.

Nevertheless, the home side persisted and eventually found the net, with Brendan Gan scoring his maiden international goal.

Gan, who finds himself a regular starter in the team after overcoming a serious injury, popped up into the Thailand box to turn in a Syamer Kutty Abba cross. La’Vere Corbin-Ong had picked the midfielder with the perfect through ball before he crossed the ball in between four defenders for Gan to score.

#3 Flashes of Fabregas as Gan provides magical assist

Cesc Fabregas announced his arrival at Chelsea with a bang five years ago. The Spaniard supplied one of the greatest assists in Premier League history on his official debut for the club as he negated the entire opposition backline with a dinked pass for Andre Schurrle to score. Brendan Gan’s rendition of that pass against Thailand in their FIFA World Cup qualifier was not much different.

The returning Malaysian midfielder scored earlier in the match to put his side back on level terms. He dominated the midfield throughout and almost had an assist in the first half when he played Safawi Rasid through on goal only for the attacker to blast over.

However, he would soon have his assist and what an assist it was. Safawi played a simple pass to the midfielder just inside the penalty box who, like Fabregas, negated the entire Thai defence with a dinked pass. Mohamadou Sumareh was on the end of it and he smashed the ball into the back of the net with some force. Just like that, the comeback was complete!

#4 Thailand pay the price for lack of creativity

Thailand started their FIFA World Cup qualifier on a positive note. Akira Nishino’s men went straight on the attack from kick-off and made good use of their possession. They were rewarded for it too when the returning Chanathip Songkrasin put the ball into the back of the net. Unfortunately for the player and the team, that was his last telling contribution in the match.

The War Elephants paid heavily for their lack of creativity. They were able to piece attacks together around the backtracking defenders but were unable to find the final ball to the striker. Teerasil Dangda, playing as a lone frontman, offered little mobility and was kept quiet by the Malaysian backline. Ekanit Panya showed moments of his brilliance throughout the match but was hauled off in the second half.

Finishing big chances was not the problem for the War Elephants. In all fairness, the scored from the one clear-cut chance they created. For the rest of the match, however, they offered nothing but disappointment going forward.

#5 Big win for Malaysia but concerns remain

Despite the entirety of the Bukit Jalil Stadium behind them, Malaysia were the underdogs going into this one. The Southeast Asian side were worse on form, having lost both their previous matches. Thailand, on the other hand, had cemented their place on top of their group after two wins and a draw.

The first fifteen minutes of the match continued to prove this hypothesis, with the War Elephants piling on the pressure and even getting a goal in return. However, Harimau Malaya eventually hit back in the first period and then went on to dominate much of the second period to seal a memorable comeback win.

Despite the team’s heroics, Tan Cheng Hoe will have concerns from their performance, especially in attack. Malaysia were incredibly wasteful going forward with both Syafiq Ahmad and Safawi Rasid fluffing their lines on several occasions. The latter, especially, had a poor day as he wasted two great opportunities to score from close range.

Malaysia are on the road to recovery which could be boosted by a win over Indonesia next week. However, the team must improve upon their finishing if they are to challenge for the top spot in their FIFA World Cup Asian qualifying group.

(Image credits: FA Malaysia, Changsuek)