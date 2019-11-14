WATCH: Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin scores against Malaysia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

On Thursday, the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia played host to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Malaysia and Thailand – and right in the seventh minute, visitors Thailand were helped to an important lead by Chanathip Songkrasin.

Watch the video of the goal, right below:

Though the goal’s credit will go to Chanathip, it was a brilliant play by teammate Ekanit Panya that eventually led to the goal being scored.

Panya received the ball on the right-hand side before picking Chanathip who was present in the Malaysia penalty box. As the ball reached the Thai winger with no Malaysian player available to intercept, all he had to do was to poke it into the goal past Khairulazhan Khalid – a job which he executed to perfection.

Panya impressed against UAE in Thailand’s previous game as well – and as for Chanathip, the 26-year-old had missed the UAE game due to injury.

Speaking about the game, Thailand were leading 1-0 at the time of writing, thanks to Chanathip’s goal as shown above.

Malaysia, meanwhile, have been looking to end their recent slump which saw them lose back-to-back matches against the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. They will now have to score two goals or more against the War Elephants to get back to winning ways.