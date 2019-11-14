Late flourish sees Saudi Arabia defeat Uzbekistan 3-2 in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Saudi Arabia produced a late turnaround to defeat Uzbekistan 3-2 at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent on Thursday and go top in Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Shoddy defending from left fullback Yasser Al Shahrani gave Uzbekistan the lead in the 16th minute as the Al Hilal FC defender was closed down by Ikram Alibaev and the ball fell for Eldor Shomurodov to fire in for the opener.

However, the visiting Green Falcons soon went level when Rustamjon Ashurmatov was deemed to have brought down Firas Al-Buraikan from the spot and midfielder Salman Al Faraj converted from the spot to make it 1-1.

Shomurodov was handed an opportunity to double his tally later on in the half after Dostonbek Khamdamov found the forward in the attack only for the 24-year-old to miss from a one-on-one as the teams remained deadlocked at the half-time break.

The Uzbeks were rewarded for their attacking impetus in the second half when Farrukh Sayfiev’s shot from distance hit the arms of Al Shahrani and the referee pointed to the spot. It was Otabek Shukurov who stepped up and converted for Vadim Abramov’s side.

However, Al Faraj scored five minutes from time to make it 2-2 to deny Uzbekistan from going four points clear at the top of their group before they shocked the Tashkent crowd with the winner through Salem Al-Dawsari in the 90th minute.

Saudi now top the group with eight points while the Uzbeks are second two points adrift.

UZBEKISTAN: Eldorbek Suyunov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Khodjiakbar Alidjanov, Odil Akhmedov, Jaloliddin Masharipov (Odiljon Hamrobekov 82′), Ikram Alibaev, Otabek Shukurov, Sanjar Kodirkulov, Dostonbek Khamdamov (Igor Sergeev 90′), Eldor Shomurodov

SAUDI ARABIA: Mohammed Al-Owais, Yasir Al Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Khabrani, Mohammed Al Burayk, Ziyad Al Sahafi, Yehya Al Shehri (Nawaf Al Abed 72′), Salman Al Faraj, Hattan Bahebri (Abdulaziz Al-Bishi 62′), Salem Al Dawsari, Abdullah Otayf, Firas Albirakan (Abdullah Al-Hamdan 85′)

(Photo credit: @SaudiNT)