2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Vietnam vs UAE – Lineups announced

Vietnam welcome the United Arab Emirates for one of the most crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group G encounter at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi. Both the teams are separated by only a point on the group table and today’s winner would take a significant step towards qualification for the biggest football tournament in the world.

Vietnam are second on the table and have been undefeated so far with two wins and a draw against group leaders Thailand. The Golden Dragons have defeated their other two ASEAN rivals in the group – Indonesia and Malaysia.

The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have defeated both Indonesia and Malaysia but lost to Thailand, their only loss of the qualifying campaign so far. This makes today’s encounter all the more important as the two sides try and put pressure on the War Elephants.

The two head coaches, Park Hang-seo and Bert van Marwijk have named their respective starting XIs for the crucial game in Hanoi. Here are the teams in full: