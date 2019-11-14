2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Malaysia vs Thailand – Lineups announced

Two ASEAN heavyweights meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, as Malaysia take on Thailand. The War Elephants are on the rise under Akira Nishino and are currently top of their group. They will hope to win another match on the road but will be wary of the bruised Malaysian side, who are looking to end a two-game losing streak.

Thailand welcome Chanathip Songkrasin back to the starting eleven for their match against Malaysia. The War Elephants, however, are without first-choice left-back Theerathon Bunmathan after he picked up a suspension.

For Malaysia, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha drops out of the team with Syafiq Ahmad deployed up front. Safawi Rasid and Mohamadou Sumareh form a deadly front three as Harimau Malaya go looking for their second win in this round.

Here’s how the two teams line up for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian second-round qualifier:

Thailand XI: Siwarak Tedsungnoen; Korrakot Wiriya-Udomsiri, Elias Dolah, Manuel Tom Bihr, Tristan Do; Phitiwat Sookjitthummakul, Sarach Yooyen; Supachok Sarachat, Chanathip Songkrasin, Ekanit Panya; Teerasil Dangda.

Malaysia XI: Khairul Azhan; La’Vere Corbin-Ong, Aidil Zafuan, Shahrul Saad, Syahmi Safari; Syamer Kutty Abba, Azam Azih, Brendan Gan; Safawi Rasid, Syafiq Ahmad, Mohamadou Sumareh

The match will kick off at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 8:45 PM SGT.