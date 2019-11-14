Japan make it four out of four in World Cup Qualifiers after routine 2-0 win over Kyrgyz Republic

Japan made it four wins from as many matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers after they defeated Kyrgyz Republic 2-0 at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium on Thursday.

Kyrgyzstan managed to repel Japanese attacks in the first half and almost took the lead around the half-hour mark when Gulzhigit Alykulov crossed in from the byline for Bekzhan Sagynbaev to tap in from close range. However, Japanese custodian Shuichi Gonda made a save to deny Sagynbaev and keep the score level.

However, the home side’s resistance was finally broken when Minamino was tripped inside the box by Kyrgyz goalkeeper Kutman Kadyrbekov in the 41st minute. Minamino himself sent the 22-year-old goalkeeper the wrong way to give Hajime Moriyasu’s side a 1-0 lead heading into half time.

Japan went 2-0 up in the 54th minute as Genki Haraguchi struck home a free kick with the Kyrgyz goalkeeper Kutman Kadyrbekov suspect of making things easier for the Hannover 96 attacker.

Japan now top Group F with 12 points and firmly have one foot in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Kyrgyzstan are second with six points while Tajikistan remain third after their 4-3 defeat to Myanmar on Thursday.

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC: Kutman Kadyrbekov, Valery Kichin, Mustafa Yusupov, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Edgar Bernhardt, Bekzhan Sagynbaev (Murolimzhon Akhmedov 83′), Farhat Musabekov, Alimardon Shukurov, Gulzhigit Alykulov, Viktor Maier, Mirlan Murzaev

JAPAN: Shuichi Gonda, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Hiroki Sakai, Naomichi Ueda, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo (Hotaru Yamaguchi 78′), Kensuke Nagai (Musashi Suzuki 87′), Takumi Minamino, Junya Ito (Shoya Nakajima 78′)

(Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation)