Myanmar defeat Tajikistan 4-3 in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as Antoine Hey wins on return

Myanmar defeated Tajikistan 4-3 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Mandalar Thiri Stadium in Mandalay on Thursday to mark the returning head coach Antoine Hey’s first competitive game in charge with a win.

Hey was reinstated as the head coach of the Asian Lions after the side recorded three straight defeats in the World Cup Qualifiers, including a shock 1-0 loss to minnows Mongolia in their opener, under Montenegrin tactician Miodrag Radulovic.

Meanwhile, Usmon Toshev’s Tajikistan had won two of their three qualification matches so far with their only defeat coming at the hands of favourites Japan. However, it was Myanmar who took the early lead in front of their cheering supporters in Mandalay.

The hosts were handed possession cheaply at the edge of the box by the Tajik defence for Maung Maung Lwin to get inside the box and cross in for his Yangon United teammate Suan Lam Mang to net past goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov.

Myanmar skipper Zaw Min Tun was guilty of a slight nudge on the back of Alisher Dzhalilov inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Alisher’s namesake Manuchekhr made no mistake from the spot to restore the parity in the qualifiers tie.

However, the ASEAN side were back in the lead before half time after a quick counter. Hlaing Bo Bo tested Yatimov with a shot that was saved, but the Tajik custodian could do little to deny Suan Lam Mang from the rebound as the Yangon man found his second of the evening.

Hey’s men secured a two-goal cushion soon after restart when fullback David Htan’s cutback found Aung Thu who slotted a low drive into the back of the net with 48 minutes on the board.

Сборная Таджикистана терпит гостевое поражение от Мьянмы ЧМ-2022. Отборочный турнир

Второй раунд. Группа «F». 5-й тур

Мьянма – ТАДЖИКИСТАН – 4:3 pic.twitter.com/gVvKMyrekV — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) November 14, 2019

Goals continued to flow in the game as defender Farkhod Vasiev’s header from a short corner reduced the deficit in the 57th minute. Myanmar once again hurt the visitors on the counter in the 63rd minute when Aung Thu led the attack and served the ball to Maung Maung Lwin to make it 4-2 to the Asian Lions.

Tajikistan once again close the gap on Myanmar when Manuchekhr headed in a cross from Manuchehr Safarov in the 77th minute, but it was Myanmar who recorded their first win of the qualification campaign under their new boss.

For Tajikistan, it is a second straight defeat to an ASEAN side after losing to Malaysia 1-0 in a friendly on November 9.

MYANMAR: Kyaw Zin Htet, Zaw Min Tun, Kyaw Zin Lwin, Nyein Chan, David Htan, Yan Naing Oo, Myo Ko Tun (Than Paing 66′), Hlaing Bo Bo, Suan Lam Mang (Tin Win Aung 58′), Aung Thu, Maung Maung Lwin (Zaw Ye Tun 72′)

TAJIKISTAN: Rustom Yatimov, Farkhod Vasiev (Fathullo Boboev 71′), Davron Ergashev, Akhtam Nazarov, Iskandar Dzhalilov (Manuchehr Safarov 64′), Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev (Jahongir Ergashev 38′), Manuchekhr Dzhalilov, Alisher Dzhalilov, Parvizdzhon Umarbaev, Amirbek Juraboev, Ehsoni Panshanbe

(Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation)