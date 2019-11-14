LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Malaysia vs Thailand

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, second-round tie between ASEAN rivals Thailand and Malaysia. Follow all the action from this one via our live blog here.

Two Southeast Asian giants meet as Malaysia welcome Thailand for their FIFA World Cup Asian second-round qualifier. The Harimau Malaya are looking to end their recent slump which saw them lose back-to-back matches against United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. They will be hoping that the home support at the Bukit Jalil Stadium can hemp them get the better of an in-form Thailand.

The War Elephants, on the other hand, are enjoying a decent run in the competition so far and are currently top of their group. Akira Nishino’s men have beaten Indonesia and UAE and have drawn against Vietnam.

Will Thailand extend their lead at the top of the table or will Malaysia end their slump and bounce back into contention? Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup qualifier live via our match blog below: