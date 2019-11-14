LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Vietnam vs UAE

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group G encounter between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. The second-placed Golden Dragons have a one-point lead over the visitors which makes today’s match all the more crucial for both the sides in the larger scheme of things.

The Park Hang-seo coached side have won two of their three group stage encounters of the qualifying campaign so far, dropping points only against top-placed Thailand. Vietnam defeated ASEAN rivals Malaysia and Indonesia in their other two group stage encounters.

UAE, on the other hand, defeated both Indonesia and Malaysia but Thailand played out of their skin to get all three points from Al Abyad’s visit to the Thammasat Stadium in October. As a result, today’s encounter against Vietnam is crucial if they want to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup Finals alive.

Vietnam vs UAE match-up is scheduled for a 9 PM SGT kick-off and will be played at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi and you can catch all the LIVE updates from the encounter right here on FOX Sports Asia.