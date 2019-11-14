2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Vietnam vs UAE live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Vietnam are taking on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a crucial Group G encounter on the fifth matchday of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Thursday.

Thailand and Vietnam are topping the ASEAN-heavy group with seven points while UAE are third with six points. Malaysia are fourth win three points from three matches while Indonesia are without a point after playing four matches.

As many as 40 teams from Asia have been drawn into eight groups of five teams each for the second round of the qualifiers which will run until June 9, 2020. Eight group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in September 2020.

Then, the four best teams in the third round will qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar while a fifth team will take part in an intercontinental play-off. Meanwhile, the next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to decide the 12 remaining slots in the 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China PR.

When to watch?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Vietnam and UAE will take place on November 14, 2019 and kicks off at 9:00 PM HKT.

The My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Vietnam can tune into VTC1 to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match between Vietnam and UAE.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the World Cup Qualifiers game via the Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.