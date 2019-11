Key man missing as Thailand name final 23 players for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Malaysia

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino has named the final 23-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Malaysia.

Theerathon Bunmathan, who had picked up a second yellow card during Thailand’s 2-1 win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a Group G clash last month, is suspended for the Malaysia tie set to take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on November 14.

However, Nishino has at his disposal the likes of veteran striker Teerasil Dangda, attacker Chanathip Songkrasin and Ekanit Panya, who has been in fine form for Thai League 1 champions Chiangrai United FC this season and also scored the winner against UAE.

The War Elephants will also face Vietnam in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on November 19.

Thailand’s 23-member squad for November’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Kawin Thamsatchanan (Oud-Heverlee Leuven), Siwarak Tedsungnoen (Buriram United), Chatchai Budprom (BG Pathum United)

DEFENDERS: Adisorn Promrak (Muangthong United), Pansa Hemviboon (Buriram United), Narubadin Weerawatnodom (Buriram United), Nitipong Selanon (Port FC), Manuel Bihr (Bangkok United), Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (Buriram United), Elias Dolah (Port FC), Sasalak Haiprakhon (Buriram United)

MIDFIELDERS: Sivakorn Tiatrakul (Chiangrai United), Bordin Phala (Port FC), Chanathip Songkrasin (Consadole Sapporo), Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul (Chiangrai United), Tristan Do (Bangkok United), Tanaboon Kesarat (Port FC), Ekanit Panya (Chiangrai United), Sarach Yooyen (Muangthong United), Supachok Sarachat (Buriram United)

FORWARDS: Teerasil Dangda (Muangthong United), Suphanat Mueanta (Buriram United), Supachai Jaided (Buriram United)

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)