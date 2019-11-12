Philippines announce squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Maldives and Syria

Philippines have announced a 23-member squad which includes Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge for this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties.

The Azkals are set to face Maldives on November 14 at the National Stadium in Male before taking on Syria oat Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on November 19 in this month’s two World Cup Qualifiers fixtures.

Philippines had held China PR to a goalless draw at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod in their previous qualification fixture on October 15 and are currently third in Group A with four points from three matches. Syria top the table with nine points while China are second with seven.

FULL-TIME: 🇵🇭 Philippines 0-0 China PR 🇨🇳 A good result by @TheAzkalsPH against powerhouse China PR! On to the next one! #PHIvCHN #SupportPinoyFutbol pic.twitter.com/XUBWhaDoXy — The Philippine Football Federation (@philfootball) October 15, 2019

Philippines’ 23-member squad for November’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Patrick Deyto (Suphanburi FC), Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City FC), Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

DEFENDERS: Amani Manuel Aguinaldo (PKNP FC), Marco Casambre (Chainat Hornbill), Mikel Justin Baas (AZ Alkmaar), Carlos de Murga (Ceres Negros FC), Sean Patrick Kane (Ceres Negros FC),Daisuke Sato (Muangthong United), Alvaro Silva (Suphanburi FC), Martin Steuble (Port FC), Edison Suerti (Brattvag IL), Luke Woodland (Kuala Lumpur FA)

MIDFIELDERS: Yrick Gallantes (Hibernian FC), Angel Guirado (Chonburi FC), Mike Ott (Ceres Negros FC), Iain Ramsay (Sukhothai FC), Stephan Schrock (Ceres Negros FC), John-Patrick Strauss (FC Erzgebirge Aue)

FOEWARDS: Curt Dizon (Chonburi FC), Mark Hartmann (Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC), Jose Porteria (Ceres Negros FC), Patrick Reichelt (Melaka United)

(Photo credit: Philippine Football Federation)