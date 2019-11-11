OFFICIAL: Malaysia announce final squad for Thailand, Indonesia qualifiers

Tan Cheng Hoe and Malaysia will look to recover lost ground, following two back-to-back defeats in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. Harimau Malaya began their campaign well, with a win over Indonesia, but have since lost to Vietnam and UAE. They have now revealed the squad to take on Thailand and Indonesia.

Malaysia will face Thailand in their fourth match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers – second round. Harimau Malaya are on a two-game losing streak in the competition and are looking to stop their slump before it does any further damage.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s men will also face Indonesia in the same international window, the only side they have beaten so far in the competition.

Here is the list of 23 players Malaysia have submitted for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Thailand and Indonesia –

Senarai 23 Pemain Harimau Malaya Bertemu Thailand & Indonesia Tan Cheng Hoe telah menggugurkan tiga pemain – Farhan Roslan (Kedah), Nazirul Naim Che Hashim (Perak) & Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (Perak). Senarai penuh di https://t.co/uTOsL4JsBF#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/hgAEfmhA4O — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) November 11, 2019

Goalkeepers: Mohd Farizal Marlias (JDT), Muhammad Haziq Nadzli (JDT), Mohd Khairulazhan Khalid (Selangor)

Defenders: Adam Nor Azlin (JDT), Aidil Zafuan (JDT), La’Vere Corbin-Ong (JDT), Matthew Davies (Pahang), Shahrul Saad (Perak), Syahmi Safari (Selangor), Dominic Tan Jun Jin (Police Tero)

Midfielders: Afiq Faizal (JDT), Nor Azam Azih (Pahang), Brendan Gan (Perak), Baddrol Bakhtiar (Kedah), Danial Amier Norhisham (Felda United), Azzizan Nordin (Sabah), Syamer Kutty Abba

Forwards: Safawi Rasid (JDT), Akhyar Rashid (JDT), Syafiq Ahmad (JDT), Syazwan Andik (JDT), Mohamadou Sumareh (Pahang), Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (Pahang)