Vietnam announce 25-player shortlist for upcoming FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Vietnam have announced that 25 players will make their squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian Qualifiers matches against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Thailand.

Vietnam find themselves in Group G alongside ASEAN rivals such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and AFC Asian Cup 2019 hosts UAE.

After three matches, Vietnam are locked on 7 points with Thailand at the top of the group, but face two tough games against UAE and Thailand next.

Ahead of these two crunch matches, Vietnam have announced a shortlist of 25 players that will make the squad for the games. Keep in mind that this list of 25 will be shortened to 23 players one day before the match.

Vietnam squad for matches against UAE and Thailand

GOALKEEPERS (3): Dang Van Lam (Muangthong United), Nguyen Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN), Pham Van Cuong (Quang Nam).

DEFENDERS (7): Nguyen Thanh Chung (Ha Noi), Do Duy Manh (Ha Noi), Nguyen Huu Tuan (TP.HCM), Doan Van Hau (Heerenveen SC), Que Ngoc Hai (Viettel), Bui Tien Dung (Viettel), Le Van Dai (Thanh Hoa).

MIDFIELDERS (9): Vu Van Thanh (HAGL), Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (HAGL), Nguyen Tuan Anh (HAGL), Pham Duc Huy (Ha Noi), Nguyen Quang Hai (Ha Noi), Do Hung Dung (Ha Noi), Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam), Nguyen Trong Hoang (Viettel), Nguyen Hoang Duc (Viettel).

FORWARDS (6): Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Sint Truidense), Nguyen Anh Duc (Becamex Binh Duong), Ha Minh Tuan (Quang Nam), Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong), Nguyen Trong Hung (Thanh Hoa).