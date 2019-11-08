Details of Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo’s newly-signed contract emerge

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo finally signed on the dotted lines of a much-awaited new contract with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on Tuesday.

The contract of the South Korean tactician, who has done wonders in Vietnamese football since signing as their head coach in 2017, was set to expire on January 2020, but the VFF has now sealed his services for three more years by offering him a much-improved deal.

Though financial details of the contract have been undisclosed, it is learnt that Park will earn a much bigger salary than the monthly earning of US$ 20,000 from the previous contract.

Nguyen Tien Linh seals Vietnam victory over Indonesia with a cool finish

However, with improved financial gains come even greater expectations from the former Korea Republic international.

According to reports, under the new contract, VFF expects Park to carry the Golden Dragons to the final of all the Southeast Asian tournaments the nation will take part in the next three years.

This includes the Southeast Asian Games 2019 which will be competed by the Vietnam U-23 national team and the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 with the senior national team who will be the defending champions at the ASEAN event.

Vietnam U-23s will also take part in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship in Thailand in January 2020 while the senior team is also expected to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China PR.

THAILAND 0 – 0 VIETNAM: Spurned chances & mutual respect

Park has so far lead the Vietnam U-23s to the final of the 2018 AFC U23 Championship and the semifinals of men’s football in the 2018 Asian Games.

He also took the seniors to their second AFF Suzuki Cup triumph in 2018 and then reached the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

(Photo courtesy: VFF)