Striker Ali Mabkhout absent as UAE name 24-man squad for World Cup Qualifiers tie against Vietnam

United Arab Emirates (UAE) head coach Bert van Marwijk has named a 24-member squad for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Vietnam this month.

The Whites are set to face AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam, coached by Park Hang-seo, in their only qualification tie of this month at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on November 14.

يغيب عن صفوف منتخبنا الوطني في مباراة فيتنام كل من علي مبخوت لحصوله على إنذارين وأحمد برمان وخليل إبراهيم بداعي الإصابة .. #منتخب_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/QCbhnLCncz — الأبيض الإماراتي ⚽️🇦🇪 (@uaent2019) November 5, 2019

Vietnam are level on seven points with table toppers Thailand in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round while UAE are third with six points after a defeat to Thailand last month.

Veteran striker Ali Mabkhout, who is the second highest goalscorer in the World Cup Qualifiers with six goals from three matches, will miss out after picking up his second yellow card of the campaign. Midfielders Ahmed Barman and Khalil Ibrahim also miss out due to injuries.

UAE’s 24-member squad for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers tie against Vietnam

GOALKEEPERS: Ali Khasif, Khalid Eisa, Adel Al-Hosani

DEFENDERS: Hamdan Al-Kamali, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Mohammed Al Attas, Yusuf Jabil, Al Hassan Saleh, Mohammed Ali Shaker, Salem Rashid, Walid Abbas.

MIDFIELDERS: Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Mohamed Barghash, Ali Salmeen, Tareq Ahmed, Habib Al Fardan, Abdalla Ramadan, Ismail Al Hammadi, Omar Abdulrahman

FORWARDS: Jassem Yaqoub, Ali Saleh, Zaid Al-Ameri, Khalifa Mubarak, Ahmed Khalil

(Photo credit: UAE FA)