Myanmar defeat Nepal 3-0 in friendly as Antoine Hey marks return with win

Myanmar have defeated Nepal 3-0 in an international friendly match on Thursday in what was returning head coach Antoine Hey’s first game in charge.

German tactician Hey was reappointed as Myanmar national team head coach after the sacking of Miodrag Radulovic following a disappointing start by the Asian Lions to their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

And Hey made a memorable return to management guiding his team to a 3-0 win at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay. Suan La Mang, David Htan and Hlaing Bo Bo scored for the victors against Nepal, who are 167th in the FIFA World Rankings.

The Asian Lions will face Turkmenistan in another friendly match at Mandalay on November 10, four days before they face Tajikistan in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie.

They will then play Mongolia, to whom they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to in their qualification opener in September, on November 19.

Myanmar are currently bottom of Group F after three matches and yet to collect a point. Japan are top of the group with nine points while Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are second and third with six points each. Mongolia sit above Myanmar with three points.

49-year-old Hey was previously sacked by Myanmar Football Federation in December 2018 after a poor AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign, but has returned less than 11 months after his departure.

