Indonesia to pay huge compensation to sacked head coach Simon McMenemy – Reports

PSSI has been forced to pay a hefty compensation to Simon McMenemy, the Scottish coach who is set to be relieved from his duties as the Indonesia head coach.

Indonesian football’s governing body had announced on Wednesday that head coach McMenemy was to be released from his position after their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter against Malaysia on November 19.

The decision from PSSI comes after Indonesia fell to their fourth defeat from as many matches in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round — a 3-1 defeat to Vietnam — last month.

It has now emerged that PSSI will have to compensate McMenemy with a huge sum after breaking the contract between the two parties.

McMenemy, who was appointed in December 2018, had signed a two-year deal with PSSI which is to run until December 2020. According to the contract, he is drawing a monthly salary of around US$ 20,000.

And PSSI will have to compensate the former Philippines head coach with the salary he would have earned during the remaining duration of the contract — until December 2020 — which will amount to around US$ 260,000.

“It is the risk of contractual conditions, a binding that we cannot replace now. We had to either choose achievements or choose money,” newly-elected PSSI chairman Mochammad Iriawan had confirmed that PSSI were to pay a compensation to their outgoing coach.

Former Indonesia head coach Luis Milla and former Korea Republic boss Shin Tae-yong are in contention to replace the Scot.