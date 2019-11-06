PSSI confirm Indonesia to part ways with Simon McMenemy after FIFA WCQ game vs Malaysia

Indonesia’s football governing body PSSI has confirmed that head coach Simon McMenemy will be released from his position after their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter vs Malaysia on 19th November. PSSI made the announcement through a statement released on their official website.

The decision to part ways with the Scottish tactician was taken after a meeting of the PSSI Executive Committee on Tuesday, 5th November, which was chaired by chairman Mochamad Iriawan. “We thank Simon for the cooperation so far. Hopefully the game against Malaysia will get positive results,” PSSI Chairman Mochamad Iriawan said as reported by the football governing body’s website.

McMenemy replaced Bima Sakti as the head coach of the Indonesian national team in December 2018 and was handed a two-year contract. However, with the team’s results going south, PSSI decided that parting ways with him would be the best possible decision for both the parties involved.

Former Korea Republic head coach Shin Tae-yong is believed to be one of the options to replace the Scottish manager. Former Real Madrid & Barcelona star and ex-Indonesia head coach Luis Milla’s name is in the mix as well. A decision on McMenemy’s replacement is expected to be taken in the near future.