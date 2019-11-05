Singapore to play Asian champions Qatar in Doha before 2022 World Cup Qualifiers tie against Yemen

Singapore are set to face AFC Asian Cup 2019 winners Qatar in an international friendly match before this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Yemen.

The Singapore Lions will face the Asian champions in an international friendly match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on November 14, five days before facing Yemen in the World Cup Qualifiers at a neutral venue in Bahrain.

“The game against Qatar, who are reigning Asian Cup champions, will be a good experience for us. We are grateful for QFA’s invitation to play their national team and our time in Doha will aid us in acclimating to the time difference and weather,” said head coach Tatsuma Yoshida.

Singapore sit fourth in Group E of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round with four points. Uzbekistan top the group with six points while Saudi Arabia are second with five points. Palestine have four points, but are third, thanks to a superior goal difference.

Singapore’s 23-member squad for November’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie

GOALKEEPERS: Hassan Sunny (Army United), Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)

DEFENDERS: Amirul Adli (Tampines Rovers), Baihakki Khaizan (Trat FC), Darren Teh (Geylang International), Iqram Rifqi (Home United), Irfan Fandi (BG Pathum United), Nazrul Nazari (Hougang United), Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA), Shakir Hamzah (Kedah FA)

MIDFIELDERS: Faris Ramli (Hougang United), Hami Syahin (Home United), Hariss Harun (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Shahdan Sulaiman (Tampines Rovers), Yasir Hanapi (Tampines Rovers), Zulfahmi Arifin (Hougang United),

FORWARDS: Gabriel Quak (Warriors FC), Hafiz Nor (Home United), Ikhsan Fandi (Raufoss IL), Khairul Nizam (Warriors FC), Sahil Suhaimi (Warriors FC), Shawal Anuar (Geylang International)

(Photo credit: FA Singapore)