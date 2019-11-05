Thailand name 24-man squad for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Malaysia, Vietnam

Head coach Akira Nishino has named a 24-man squad for Thailand’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties against Malaysia and Vietnam this month.

The War Elephants are set to face Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on November 14 followed by a mouthwatering tie against Vietnam at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium on November 19.

Thailand are currently top of Group G of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round with seven points, while Vietnam are in the second position with the same number of points. UAE are third in the group with six points while Malaysia are fourth with three points.

Nishino has decided to keep almost an unchanged squad from October’s ties with Bangkok United star Tristan Do returning to the squad. Buriram United forward Suphanat Mueanta, who is currently part of the Thailand U-19 squad taking part in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers, is also included.

Thailand’s 24-member squad for October’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Kawin Thamsatchanan (Oud-Heverlee Leuven), Siwarak Tedsungnoen (Buriram United), Chatchai Budprom (BG Pathum United)

DEFENDERS: Adisorn Promrak (Muangthong United), Pansa Hemviboon (Buriram United), Theerathon Bunmathan (Yokohama F. Marinos), Narubadin Weerawatnodom (Buriram United), Nitipong Selanon (Port FC), Manuel Bihr (Bangkok United), Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (Buriram United), Elias Dolah (Port FC), Sasalak Haiprakhon (Buriram United)

MIDFIELDERS: Sivakorn Tiatrakul (Chiangrai United), Bordin Phala (Port FC), Chanathip Songkrasin (Consadole Sapporo), Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul (Chiangrai United), Tristan Do (Bangkok United), Tanaboon Kesarat (Port FC), Ekanit Panya (Chiangrai United), Sarach Yooyen (Muangthong United), Supachok Sarachat (Buriram United)

FORWARDS: Teerasil Dangda (Muangthong United), Suphanat Mueanta (Buriram United), Supachai Jaided (Buriram United)