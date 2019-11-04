Indonesia to name South Korea’s 2018 FIFA World Cup boss as Simon McMenemy replacement – Reports

After a dismal start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign, Indonesia were expected to appoint a new man to lead the team in place of Simon McMenemy ahead of November’s qualification ties.

But with just two weeks to go for Timnas‘ clash against Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, PSSI are yet to provide an update on the situation regarding their head coach.

Dalam pemberitaan beberapa media, pelatih asal Korea Selatan, Shin Tae-Yong masuk ke dalam radar rumor pelatih timnas senior Indonesia gantikan Simon McMenemy. Akankah terealisasikan oleh PSSI atau hanya sebatas rumor saja? #IMC pic.twitter.com/cOlNfcVYQE — MedioClubID (@medioclubID) November 4, 2019

Former head coach Luis Milla was the strong candidate to return to the national team role, however, McMenemy still occupies the Indonesia hot seat despite the team losing all four of their World Cup Qualifiers while conceding as many as 14 goals.

Now, the Indonesia media are reporting that former Korea Republic boss Shin Tae-yong is among the frontrunners for the Indonesia job along with former Barcelona star Milla.

A former midfielder, Shin played for Seongnam FC and Queensland Roar FC while also representing the Taegeuk Warriors during the 1990s.

Nguyen Tien Linh seals Vietnam victory over Indonesia with a cool finish

The South Korean helped Seongnam win the AFC Champions League 2010 as their head coach.

The 49-year-old has also taken charge of the Korea Republic national team including at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where they famously defeated defending champions Germany 2-0.

Shin has also managed South Korea’s U-20 and U-23 sides.

McMenemy was appointed Indonesia boss in December 2018 replacing Bima Sakti, but has failed to get the desired results in their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign.