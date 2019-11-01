Hanoi FC captain disappointed after missing out on Vietnam FIFA WC qualifier squad

Hanoi FC captain Nguyen Van Quyet has expressed his disappointment after being left out of the national squad by Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo. The Golden Dragons are set to play two 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties in November.

Van Quyet, who was on the scoresheet in Hanoi FC’s National Cup 2019 final victory over Quang Nam, was talking to the media after the encounter when he expressed his disappointment after being ignored for the national team. The forward stressed that he tries his best at the club level and ‘scores in almost every tournament’.

He was named V.League Player of the Season this year after he helped Hanoi to the second successive title in the V.League and reach the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final of the AFC Cup 2019.

“It’s a pity that I wasn’t called up. I tried my best at my club and scored in almost every tournament. My contributions have been recognized,” Van Quyet said after the Hanoi’s 2-1 win over Quang Nam in the National. Cup final

Vietnam are set to face the United Arab Emirates and Thailand on 14th and 19th November respectively in the 2022 FIFA WC Qualifiers. Both the encounters will be played at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

Photo Credit: Hanoi Football Club