Park Hang-seo hits back at Thailand boss Akira Nishino for calling Vietnam players unprofessional

South Korean tactician Park Hang-seo has hit back at Thailand head coach Akira Nishino after the Thai boss claimed Vietnam players acted unprofessionally during their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers meeting.

Thailand and Vietnam had played out a goalless draw in the opening match of their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers campaign last month, but the two ASEAN sides have since then recorded back-to-back wins to top the group with seven points.

However, Japanese coach Nishino had hit out against Vietnam earlier this month claiming the Vietnam players employed ‘time-wasting tactics’ to gain advantage in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie.

“It happened right in front of me and I thought the Vietnam player intentionally laid down to delay the match. So I said some bad words in Japanese, and told him to stand up quickly to continue the match,” Nishino had said aiming his comments at Vietnam defender Bui Tien Dung.

“As I see it, in some countries with a low or average football level, the real time of a match is less than 90 minutes. They really only play in 50-60 minutes. In a more developed countries, players make every effort to reach a good outcome,” the former Japan boss had said.

And now, his counterpart Park has launched a verbal attack back at Nishino ahead of the return leg to be played on November 19.

“I have heard that Thailand coach criticized Tien Dung. But I think that as a head coach, we should be careful when commenting on opposition players,” Park was quoted as saying by the Vietnamese media.

“We need to look at ourselves first before criticising others. In King’s Cup 2019, many Thailand players did the same. I never teach my players to do so. We never accept such actions,” the former Korea Republic international said.