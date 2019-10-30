Antoine Hey names his first Myanmar squad since his return as head coach

German tactician Antoine Hey has named his first Myanmar national team squad since returning as their head coach for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Hey returned to coach the Asian Lions after Miodrag Radulovic was sacked by the Myanmar Football Federation following the national team’s poor showing in the opening stages of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round.

Myanmar had suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to minnows Mongolia in their opening match of the qualification campaign in September before going down to Japan 2-0 at home and Kyrgyz Republic 7-0 in an away encounter this month.

They will face Tajikistan on November 14 and Mongolia on November 19 with both matches set to take place at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay.

Hey has been handed a fillip with the return of attackers Kyaw Ko Ko and Maung Maung Lwin from injuries.

Myanmar’s 24-member squad for November’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Kyaw Zin Htet, Kyaw Zin Phyo, Pyae Lan Aung

DEFENDERS: Zaw Min Tun, Nyein Chan, Zaw Ye Tun, Pyae Phyo Zaw, David Htan, Kyaw Zin Lwin, Nanda Kyaw

MIDFIELDERS: Thein Than Win, Yan Naing Oo, Zin Min Tun, Hlaing Bo Bo, Nyein Chan Aung, Myo Ko Tun, Tin Win Aung

FORWARDS: Aung Thu, Suan Lam Mang, Maung Maung Lwin, Win Naing Soe, Kyaw Ko Ko, Than Paing, Than Htet Aung

(Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation)