Thailand achieve highest FIFA ranking in a decade following latest international break

Thailand have seemingly turned a new leaf since the appointment of Akira Nishino. The War Elephants have been getting positive results since and currently sit atop their FIFA World Cup second round qualifying group. They recently received a big bump in rankings too, which helped them reach their best position in a decade.

Thailand Football Team moved five places in the latest FIFA Rankings update, with the War Elephants now one hundred and ninth (109) on the table. Akira Nishino’s men registered good results in this international window, including a win over West Asian giants, United Arab Emirates.

In doing so, the ASEAN giants achieved their best average ranking since 2009, when they were ranked one hundred and fifth (105). Meanwhile, they did cross into the top one hundred briefly in February 2010, however, their average ranking for the year dropped down to one hundred and twenty-one (121). Thailand even fell as low as one hundred and forty-six (146) in recent years, before starting their recovery and climbing back up.

Thailand’s most recent win over UAE puts them on top of their FIFA World Cup qualifying group with seven points. They are followed by Vietnam on the table, who themselves have seven points from three matches. The Golden Dragons next face UAE, while Thailand travel to Malaysia for their qualifier.