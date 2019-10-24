Thailand name 32 players in probables list for World Cup Qualifiers against Malaysia, Vietnam

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino has announced a 32-member preliminary squad for the War Elephants’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to be played next month.

Attacking duo Chanathip Songkrasin and Thitiphan Puangchan, who both missed Thailand’s 2-1 win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this month, have returned to the squad after shrugging off their injuries.

Changsuek are set to face Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on November 14 before another away trip, this time to Hanoi to face Vietnam at the My Dinh Stadium on November 19.

Thailand and Vietnam both have seven points at the top of Group G in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round while UAE are sitting third with six points.

Thailand’s 32-member preliminary squad for November’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Kawin Thamsatchanan, Chatchai Bootprom, Apirak Woravong

DEFENDERS: Theerathon Bunmathan, Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Nitipong Selanon, Tristan Do, Manuel Bihr, Adisorn Promrak, Pansa Hemviboon, Elias Dolah, Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Sarawut Inpaen

MIDFIELDERS: Bordin Phala, Peeradon Chamratsamee, Chanathip Songkrasin, Picha Autra, Sivakorn Tiatrakul, Thitiphan Puangchan, Supachok Sarachat, Tanaboon Kesarat, Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Sarach Yooyen, Ekanit Panya, Teeraphol Yoryoei

FORWARDS: Teerasil Dangda, Supachai Jaided, Chananan Pombuppha, Suphanat Mueanta, Chayawat Srinawong