Vietnam announce 27-man preliminary squad for November’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has named a 27-member preliminary squad for November’s 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties.

Vietnam, who are level on seven points with Thailand at the top of Group G, are to face United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on November 14 before hosting ASEAN rivals Thailand on November 19.

The Golden Dragons had recorded two wins from the two World Cup Qualifiers matches in October defeating Malaysia 1-0 and Indonesia 3-1 to make it seven points from three matches.

Vietnam’s 27-man preliminary squad for November’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Dang Van Lam (Muangthong United), Nguyen Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN), Pham Van Cuong (Quang Nam)

DEFENDERS: Nguyen Thanh Chung, Do Duy Manh, Tran Van Kien (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Huu Tuan (Ho Chi Minh City FC), Doan Van Hau (SC Heerenveen), Pham Xuan Manh (SLNA FC), Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tien Dung (Viettel FC), Le Van Dai (Thanh Hoa)

MIDFIELDERS: Vu Van Thanh, Nguyen Phong Hong Duy, Nguyen Tuan Anh (HAGL FC), Pham Duc Huy, Nguyen Quang Hai, Do Hung Dung (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam), Nguyen Trong Hoang (Viettel FC), Ngo Hoang Thinh (Ho Chi Minh City FC)

FORWARDS: Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL FC), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Sint-Truidense VV), Nguyen Anh Duc (Becamex Binh Duong), Ha Minh Tuan (Quang Nam), Nguyen Viet Phong (Viettel FC), Ngan Van Dai (Hanoi FC)

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)