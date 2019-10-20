Myanmar sack head coach Miodrag Radulovic and bring back former boss Antoine Hey

Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) have announced that they have parted ways with national team head coach Miodrag Radulovic after the Asian Lions’ poor start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

MFF said on Sunday that they had terminated their agreement with the Montenegrin coach by mutual agreement between the two parties. They also announced the return of German coach Antoine Hey as the new Myanmar boss.

“After analysing the recent World Cup Qualifiers matches, MFF decided that Radulovic is not suitable for the head coach position and decided to cancel the agreement,” the MFF said in a statement.

“MFF needed to appoint a new head coach immediately and Antonie Hey is already familiar with Myanmar football. MFF decided to appoint him as new the head coach,” read the statement.

“Also, U Kyi Lwin will be appointed as new assistant head coach to compete in the remaining 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round matches,” MFF added.

Former Lebanon national team manager Radulovic was named as the Myanmar head coach back in April 2019. But Radulovic saw his side suffer a shock 1-0 defeat to Mongolia in the World Cup Qualifiers opener before going down 2-0 to Japan and 7-0 to Kyrgyz Republic.

Hey, meanwhile, was sacked after Myanmar exited the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 in the group stages last December.