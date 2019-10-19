Malaysia to face Tajikistan in friendly before November’s crucial World Cup Qualifiers ties

Malaysia will face Tajikistan in an international friendly match before facing Thailand and Indonesia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers next month.

Harimau Malaya will be desperate for a win against the War Elephants when the two sides meet at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on November 14 as Tan Cheng Hoe’s side have suffered back-to-back defeats in the qualifiers after a winning start away at Indonesia.

The Malaysians are also set to host Indonesia on November 19 in what will be the return leg of their clash at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta last month which saw plenty of drama on the field and fan clashes on the stands.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have announced that their team will warm up for the two important ties with a friendly match against Tajikistan at the Bukit Jalil Stadium on November 9.

Malaysia are ranked 158th in the latest FIFA World Rankings while Tajikistan sit 115th.

Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia are currently fourth in Group G of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round with three points from three matches — only ahead of Indonesia who are fifth with no point from four games.

Thailand and Vietnam are top with seven points from four matches while United Arab Emirates (UAE) are third with six points from four matches.

Usmon Toshev’s Tajikistan, meanwhile, have recorded two wins and a defeat in Group F of World Cup Qualifiers and sit third with six points behind Japan, who have nine points, and Kyrgyz Republic who have collected six points.